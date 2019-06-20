Vulcan Park fireworks show highlights July 4 events in Magic City

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. “Thunder on the Mountain” and other July 4 holiday celebrations will take place around Birmingham.

Fireworks over the historic Vulcan statue will once again illuminate the skies above Birmingham this July 4 holiday.

The annual “Thunder on the Mountain” show begins at 9 p.m. at Vulcan Park, according to the park website. The fireworks will be set to patriotic and popular music, and will last about 20 minutes. The event is free to the public and will feature a “variety of firework shells that will brighten the sky with new colors and patterns,” according to the website.

Viewing tips can be found at visitvulcan.com/july-4th-fireworks/viewing-tips.

The Vulcan Park and Museum will close at 6 p.m. and no spectators will be allowed inside the park or at the entrance to Vulcan Trail at that time.

Other Fourth of July events in the area include:

Fire on the Water: July 3, Oak Mountain State Park. The event, hosted by the city of Pelham, begins at 5 p.m., but visitors can come as early as 6:30 a.m. to get a spot to watch the fireworks, which are shot off of the lake, said Anna Jones, OMSP’s event coordinator. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Guests are welcome to bring in their own food (although no outside alcohol is allowed in the park), but food trucks will offer a variety of options. Beer will be available for purchase from 5 to 8 p.m. in front of the beach area.

The park gates will close at 7 p.m. to be able to get everyone in safely and give them time to find a parking spot and walk down before the fireworks begin.

For more information, visit the “Fire on the Water” Facebook event page.

Fourth of July at the Birmingham Zoo: July 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Birmingham Zoo is giving free admission to veterans, as well as all active and retired military members and their dependents. Veterans can bring their proof of military service to gain admission into the park, according to the zoo’s website.