Vulcan will host Thunder on the Mountain fireworks July 4

Vulcan Park and Museum will host its annual Thunder on the Mountain fireworks display — the largest one in the state — beginning on Sunday, July 4, at approximately 9 p.m.

This year’s show will celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary, according to a Vulcan news release.

A total of about 2,500 shells and effects will brighten Vulcan and the sky above him during the show.

The musical score, which is timed and choreographed to the fireworks display, will feature such artists as James Brown, Imagine Dragons and Neil Diamond.

There will also be a selection of songs as a tribute to the city of Birmingham, which was incorporated in 1871.

Those in the Birmingham viewing area can watch a live stream of the event on WBRC-TV Fox 6.

Spectators can listen to the soundtrack exclusively on iHeart media radio stations 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, 104.1 The Beat, Birmingham’s ALT 991, B106.5, 105 Hallelujah FM, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, News Radio 105.5 WERC and also on La Jefa 98.3.

For more information and tips on viewing the event, go to visitvulcan.com.