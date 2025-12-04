Wacky Tacky Light Tour set for Dec. 11, 16 and 18

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fresh Air Family Wacky Tacky Light Tour

Fresh Air Family will present its Wacky Tacky Light Tour on Wednesday, Dec. 11; Monday, Dec. 16; and Wednesday, Dec. 18. Tours run from 6 to 10 p.m., with the last bus departing at 7:30 p.m.

Riders board luxury buses for a two-hour tour highlighting some of Birmingham’s biggest, brightest and most humorous holiday light displays. Guests are encouraged to wear tacky sweaters, holiday outfits or festive costumes.

Participants may reserve individual seats or book a private bus for groups such as families, clubs, classes or businesses. Private bus reservations guarantee that only members of the booking group ride together. Departure times for individual ticket holders may be adjusted to accommodate private reservations. Group tickets purchased in a single order will stay together on the same bus.

The Wacky Tacky Light Tour is a fundraiser supporting financial aid for Fresh Air Family’s award-winning Gross Out Camp. Proceeds help provide camp scholarships, with more than $106,000 awarded in assistance in recent years.

More information is available at freshairfamily.org/wackytacky.