‘Walking to Remember’ returns Nov. 8 with 1950s theme and car show

Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama will host its annual Walking to Remember event on Saturday, Nov. 8, in the parking lot of its office at 300 Office Park Drive in Mountain Brook.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m. This year’s event features a 1950s theme, including classic music, soda shop snacks and a vintage car show.

The walk honors individuals living with dementia and those lost to Alzheimer’s. Proceeds support local care programs, including in-home respite, adult day care scholarships and caregiver resources.

For more details or to register a walk team, visit alzca.org/givetothewalk or call (205) 871-7970.