Waterline construction beginning Monday on Chester Road

Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook
Birmingham Water Works will begin a water line upgrade on Chester Road between Cahaba Road and the end of the cul-de-sac on June 23.
The project will replace the community's old two-inch water main with a six-inch pipe. Construction is expected to take 28 days to complete.
All questions and concerns related to this project should be sent to construction@bwwb.org.