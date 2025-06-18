Waterline construction beginning Monday on Chester Road

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook Birmingham Water Works will begin a water line upgrade on Chester Road between Cahaba Road and the end of the cul-de-sac on June 23.

The Birmingham Water Works will begin a water line upgrade on Chester Road between Cahaba Road and the end of the cul-de-sac on Monday.

The project will replace the community's old two-inch water main with a six-inch pipe. Construction is expected to take 28 days to complete.

All questions and concerns related to this project should be sent to construction@bwwb.org.