Webinar explores business ownership, succession and long-term stewardship

× Expand Image courtesy of BMSS Family of Companies BMSS Family of Companies Presents: Business Ownership as Stewardship - 1

BMSS Family of Companies will present "Business Ownership as Stewardship" on Thursday, July 9, from 8:30-10 a.m.

Hosted by BMSS Wesson Wealth Solutions and Sovereign's Capital, the webinar will examine how business owners can approach succession planning with a broader perspective than valuation or the mechanics of a sale.

Luke Brooks, CFP®, CEPA®, a wealth advisor with BMSS Wesson Wealth Solutions, and Clint Park, director of the Business Consulting Group at Sovereign's Capital, will lead the discussion. The presenters will explore ways owners can prepare for leadership transitions while considering the long-term impact on employees, company culture, family and legacy. They will also discuss planning thoughtfully for life after a liquidity event and how stewardship can shape decisions throughout the ownership transition process.

The webinar is designed for business owners and organizational leaders interested in developing a more intentional approach to succession planning while preserving the values and mission of their companies.

Register at bmss.com/event/bmss-family-of-companies-presents-business-ownership-as-stewardship.