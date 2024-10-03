Weekly Roundup: A weekend of fun and what you may have missed

× Expand Illustration by Staff

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Oct. 4-6 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Music at Otey's Tavern: On Friday, Matt Devine will perform at Otey's at 5:30 p.m. and 8 Track Country will play at 9 p.m.

O'Neal Public Library Double Feature: On Sunday, the library will put on a silent horror double feature showing of "The Golem: How He Came Into This World: and "The Unknown," with a live performance of the original scores. The event begins at 6 p.m. and is free. you must be 18 or older to attend. Visit https://www.oneallibrary.org/event/11330039 to register.

2024 Made South Fall Market: On Friday and Saturday, Events at Have, located at 2515 6th Ave S in Birmingham, is hosting the 2024 Made South Fall Market. The market features unique treasures from a diverse array of artisans and makers from across the South and will include food, drinks and live music and art. It will be open from 5-9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. Visit https://bit.ly/47PMmHn for more information.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Sept. 30-Oct. 3: