Welch, Smith, Garner take oath of office

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Stewart Welch Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch III was sworn in on Nov. 2 to begin his second term in office. Also sworn in were City Council President Virginia C. Smith and Gerald A. Garner, who was just elected to the council in August.

The Mountain Brook City Council held its organization meeting on Mon., Nov. 2. The meeting follows the city’s municipal election, which was held Aug. 25.

A swearing in was held for Mayor Stewart Welch III, who begins his second term in office; City Council President Virginia Smith, who is beginning her sixth term; and Councilman Gerald A. Garner, a newcomer who was elected in August.

K.C. Hairstone, a municipal judge, administered the oath of office.

In addition, Smith was once again elected to serve as Council President, and William S. (Billy) Pritchard III was elected to continue as City Council President Pro Tempore.

The council also passed ordinances reappointing Sam C. Gaston as City Manager, Steven Boone as City Clerk, William F. (Billy) Angell as City Treasurer and Leigh Ann Sisson as assistant city treasurer.

The city will once again use these firms as their city attorneys: Bishop, Colvin, Johnson & Kent LLC and Starnes Davis Florie LLP.

The following assignments were to various city bodies:

Planning Commission (voting member): Philip E. Black (council representative)

Board of Zoning Adjustment (liaison): Gerald A. Garner.

Parks and Recreation Board (liaison) Virginia C. Smith

O’Neill Library Board (liaison) Lloyd C. Shelton

Board of Education (liaison) William S. (Billy) Pritchard III

Finance committee (voting member) Lloyd C. Shelton

Villages Design Review Committee (liaison) Alice B. Womack

Parking Committee: Gerald A. Garner

Municipal judges: Stuart Welch III

Public safety department: Stuart Welch III

All In Committee (voting member): William S. Pritchard III

The next regular meeting of the City Council is November 9 at 7 p.m.

The council has continued to hold its meetings via Zoom since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.