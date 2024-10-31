Where to get your Thanksgiving feast without the work

With fall well underway and Halloween behind us, it’s time to set your plans for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thanksgiving is synonymous with family, football and, most importantly, food. While some work tirelessly in the kitchen for hours on end to prepare the perfect meal, many people prefer to cater, order in or just eat out. If you’re one of those, here are a few places around town that you can depend on for a warm holiday meal.

Habitat Feed and Social: The Grand Bohemian Hotel’s signature restaurant offers a unique Thanksgiving menu that treats diners to an enjoyable experience. Begin the meal with charred broccoli and heirloom carrots and choose an entrée of turkey, steak or acorn squash before enjoying dessert. Visit habitatfeedandsocial.com for more information.

Photos by Sarah Owens. Whole Foods in Mountain Brook offers catered pre-made holiday meals or all the ingredients needed to make your own. Photos by Sarah Owens. Whole Foods in Mountain Brook sells half and whole pies, featuring holiday favorites like pumpkin, pecan and sweet potato.