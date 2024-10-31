Where to get your Thanksgiving feast without the work

With fall well underway and Halloween behind us, it’s time to set your plans for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thanksgiving is synonymous with family, football and, most importantly, food. While some work tirelessly in the kitchen for hours on end to prepare the perfect meal, many people prefer to cater, order in or just eat out. If you’re one of those, here are a few places around town that you can depend on for a warm holiday meal.
- Habitat Feed and Social: The Grand Bohemian Hotel’s signature restaurant offers a unique Thanksgiving menu that treats diners to an enjoyable experience. Begin the meal with charred broccoli and heirloom carrots and choose an entrée of turkey, steak or acorn squash before enjoying dessert. Visit habitatfeedandsocial.com for more information.
Photos by Sarah Owens.
Whole Foods in Mountain Brook offers catered pre-made holiday meals or all the ingredients needed to make your own.
Photos by Sarah Owens.
Whole Foods in Mountain Brook sells half and whole pies, featuring holiday favorites like pumpkin, pecan and sweet potato.
- Whole Foods Mountain Brook: Take care of the whole meal with Whole Foods, located at 3100 Cahaba Village Plaza. Whole Foods offers family-sized catering options, complete with a turkey and all the fixings. For more information, visit wholefoodsmarket.com/shop/mbk.
- Magic Muffins: Located at 3150 Overton Road, Magic Muffins has previously offered cornbread dressing, squash casserole, sweet potato casserole with nuts and chicken hash pot pie. The restaurant also offers whole turkeys by order. Place an order at magicmuffinsbakery.com.
- Dish’n It Out: Crestline Park’s Dish’n It Out offers home-style gourmet meals to-go and has several Thanksgiving specials including traditional side dishes such as casseroles, green beans, yeast rolls and a roasted vegetable medley. Also on the menu will be desserts available in two sizes, a smaller one serving four to five people and a larger one serving 10 to 12 people. Two popular items are the homemade cranberry relish and the giblet gravy, which come in pint and quart sizes. Previous holiday desserts have included caramel apple cheesecake and pumpkin gingerbread trifle. Turkeys are offered but with limited availability. Go online to dishnitout.com for more information.
- Real & Rosemary: Tucked away in Crestline Village, Real & Rosemary offers catering for the holiday season. Rosemary ham and smoked turkey are usually available by the pound and sides come in either small or large pans. Their online catering menu at realandrosemary.com also includes a sizing guide, making it easier to decide how much to order to ensure everyone gets fed.
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse: Fleming’s offers catering for private holiday events and even a full-venue restaurant buyout. Their holiday catering menu includes selections of steak, salmon, lamb, chicken and some vegetarian options, among other things. To view their full holiday menu, visit flemingssteakhouse.com/events-and-catering.
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille: Perry’s offers a $49 meal on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., featuring a seasonal salad or soup, a traditional Thanksgiving plate of turkey and sides and a serving of pumpkin cheesecake. They also have family-style selections that can be pre-ordered and picked up Nov. 27-28. For more information, go to perryssteakhouse.com