Who is on the ballot for the primary election?

× Expand Staff photo. Voters will head to the polls May 19 for the state primary elections, with competitive races in state Senate District 15 and House Districts 48 and 52 on the ballot. Voters will head to the polls May 19 for the state primary elections, with competitive races in state Senate District 15 and House Districts 48 and 52 on the ballot.

As residents get ready to head to the polls May 19 for the Alabama primary elections, they can get a preview of the candidates who will be on the ballot.

Alabama State Senate District 15

After teaching in public schools and working as a pharmacist, Scott Ortis founded Solutions Infusion Therapy in 2003. He also established Sid Strong Foundation to support pediatric cancer research following the death of his son, Sid, who died of pediatric cancer.

Dan Roberts was elected to the Alabama State Senate District 15 in the 2018 general election and is seeking his third term. He currently chairs the contract review committee and the Shelby County local legislation committee. He previously founded a real estate sales and development firm in Birmingham.

Alabama House of Representatives District 48

Jim Carns took office in 2011 and is running for re-election. He’s also served as president pro tempore of the Jefferson County Commission, member of the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama and member of the National Conference of Republican County Officials.

Lloyd Peeples served as First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. He began his career in public service in 2003 as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He has also held leadership roles such as deputy chief, civil/criminal health care fraud coordinator and chief of the criminal division.

A lifelong resident of District 48, William Wentowski is co-owner of BTS Technologies in Homewood and a past president of the Shades Valley Rotary Club. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama in business administration with a focus on international business.

Alabama House of Representatives District 52

Elected during a special election in 2024, Kelvin Datcher earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Gettysburg College. His career experience includes positions such as a sports information director at Alabama State University, director of teaching tolerance at the Southern Poverty Law Center, administrative/policy analyst for the Jefferson County Department of Health, chief of staff to the city councilmember for District 6 of the Birmingham City Council and Alabama state director for the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders.

A lifelong resident of Jefferson County, GiGi Hayes serves as a licensed attorney and a professor at Miles Law School. She has professional experience as a community educator, speaker focused on legal literacy and former business management professional with leadership and operations experience. She has earned her juris doctorate, MBA and bachelor of science in business management. Hayes has affiliations with the Alabama State Bar Association, National Bar Association, Alabama Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and Black Women Lawyers Association of Alabama.

LaTanya Millhouse, a lifelong resident of Titusville, has more than 30 years of community leadership experience, including serving as the former family court judicial assistant. She founded the nonprofit Alpha Omega Group and created ManCave: For Young Men Only and Power in Heels mentoring groups. Millhouse also led community initiatives with Oak Street Health, ClasTran, the Jefferson County Commission and Hope Coalition America.