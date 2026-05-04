Wildflower walk explores native plants and garden inspiration

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host a Wildflower Walkabout on Tuesday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Kaul Wildflower Garden.

Led by environmental educator Michelle Reynolds, the program will guide participants through the garden to explore Alabama’s diverse native plant life and its role in local ecosystems. Attendees will also learn how to incorporate native plants into their own gardening practices.

Participants will practice using the iNaturalist app to identify plants during the walk. The program is geared toward native plant enthusiasts and those interested in exploring the natural environment.

The cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Registration is available at bbgardens.org/event/wildflower-walkabout.