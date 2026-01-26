Wine and dessert take center stage at Golden Age Wine’s Terroir Tuesday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Golden Age Wine

Golden Age Wine will host its bi-monthly Terroir Tuesday on Feb. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at its Culver Road location, offering guests a guided wine and dessert pairing in the Champagne Room.

The evening will focus on pairing thoughtfully selected wines with favorite desserts, making it a timely option for a Valentine’s-inspired date night or a fun evening out with friends. Guests will be welcomed with an aperitif glass of wine, followed by a two-hour guided tasting led by Brandon or Trent. Light cheese and charcuterie will be served, and attendees will receive a 10% discount on bottles featured during the tasting.

Terroir Tuesdays are held twice a month on Tuesdays and explore different wine themes in a casual, educational setting. Space is limited, and tickets are $66.

More information and tickets are available at goldenagewine.com/pages/upcoming-events-page.