Workshop explores the medicinal benefits of common mint-family plants

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host “The Many Medicinal Wonders of the Mint Family” on Thursday, June 25, from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Bruno Vegetable Garden.

Led by clinical herbalist and educator Cameron Strouss, the outdoor workshop will introduce participants to 11 medicinal plants in the mint family and explore their traditional uses and wellness applications. Attendees will have opportunities to smell, taste and learn practical ways to incorporate the herbs into everyday life.

Plants featured in the workshop include peppermint, spearmint, thyme, rosemary, lemon balm, holy basil, catnip, bee balm, motherwort, skullcap and self-heal.

Strouss is the founder of Deep Roots School of Foraging and Herbal Medicine and has spent more than 15 years studying herbal medicine. Her background includes a biology degree from the University of Montevallo, clinical herbal certification from The Eclectic School of Herbal Medicine and more than 4,000 hours of scientific and herbal education. She is also the author of "Wild Wellness: A Journal for Medicinal Foraging."

Organizers say the class is designed for beginners as well as those with previous herbal knowledge and will focus on practical, science-based education about medicinal plants.

The cost is $25 for Birmingham Botanical Gardens members and $30 for nonmembers.

For more information or to register, visit bbgardens.org/event/the-many-medicinal-wonders-of-the-mint-family.