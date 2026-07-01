Writing workshop explores how music inspires storytelling

The O'Neal Library will host a free writing workshop with Miriam Calleja on Thursday, July 9, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Senior Lounge at the Levite Jewish Community Center.

The 90-minute session, titled "Using Music in Writing," will invite participants to explore how music can inspire creative expression through guided writing prompts and discussion.

Open to writers and poets of all skill levels, the workshop is designed for anyone looking to strengthen their craft, spark new ideas or simply enjoy writing in a collaborative environment.

The event is free, but advance registration is required to reserve a spot.

Because the workshop is being held at the Levite Jewish Community Center, attendees should bring a valid photo ID to present at the reception desk upon arrival.

For more information or to register, visit oneallibrary.org.