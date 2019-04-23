Wyatt headlines chamber luncheon

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Wyatt Builds CEO Mary Wyatt spoke at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Mary Wyatt’s life turned upside down a few years ago.

In 2015, she went from being a stay-at-home mom to running a construction company after the sudden death of her husband, John.

On Tuesday, Mary Wyatt shared her story at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce luncheon, sponsored by St. Vincent’s Health System.

“The last few years I’ve seen her grow into a strong leader, not only in the community but throughout the state, said Chamber President Vince Schilleci, a friend of Wyatt’s.

Schilleci introduced Wyatt around noon Tuesday inside a banquet room at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. He touted her courage while reeling off a list of her accomplishments, which include being named a Future Leader in Construction by the Associated Builders & Contractors of Alabama.

Wyatt never imagined holding such a distinction.

But as the CEO of Wyatt Builds, a Birmingham-based general contractor that tackles small to midsize construction projects, she has defied her own expectations.

"I don't take anything for granted," she said, "and that is one of the biggest gifts that has come from experiencing loss."

Wyatt assumed her leadership position in the aftermath of her husband's unexpected passing. He died in a plane crash that Mary Wyatt found out about online.

John Wyatt, a pilot, told his wife one afternoon that he was going to log some air time in his personal plane and would likely be late for dinner. Mary Wyatt started to worry when she hadn’t heard from her husband by 8 p.m.

That’s when she decided to look up Shelby County Airport on the internet. The first image that appeared in her search showed a plane engulfed in flames.

She said she knew the plane was her husband's, even though she couldn’t immediately confirm it. The tragedy changed the trajectory of her life.

“In the blink of an eye, I’m a widow with a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old,” she said.

Wyatt said she knew the choices she made following the event would define her family’s future. Instead of handing off John’s business, which at the time was known as Wyatt General Contractors, she took over.

Mary Wyatt didn’t possess any of the necessary education or experience to guide a construction company. But that didn't deter her.

She committed to “show up,” learn the ropes and operate according to the principles of honesty and integrity.

“Anything is possible when you just show up,” Mary Wyatt said. “Showing up is risky and it makes you feel very vulnerable, but it’s absolutely required if you want to live this one life all in.”

Wyatt has navigated a steep learning curve the past few years. When she arrived at her first job site, she didn’t even know how to tighten a hardhat. That act quickly became second nature.

Securing projects, on the other hand, took a little more time to get the hang of. Wyatt said she considered closing up shop for a time because her company wasn't landing any bids.

But her friends, including Schilleci, encouraged her to persevere.

Wyatt Builds eventually won a contract from UAB, and many others have followed. The company recently completed work on Automatic Seafood and Oysters downtown, along with Ignite Cycle at Pepper Place Market.

Wyatt said she has embraced the power of positive thinking as she’s grown into her new role. She also has leaned on other businesswomen for support and guidance.

“The power of women pouring into other women and stepping into really hard places makes all the difference,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt closed by talking about her faith, which she said has sustained her amid the storm that she never saw coming. She begins each day by asking God to establish the work of her hands.

“He has made me capable, and He will continue doing that,” she said. “He has equipped me, and He will continue equipping me.”

For more information about Wyatt Builds, visit wyattbuilds.com.

The next Mountain Brook chamber luncheon is June 4.