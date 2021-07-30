Young Mountain Brook entrepreneur starts her own company to help nannies, families

× Expand Photo courtesy of Celia Jones. Cella Jones, a 22-year-old Mountain Brook entrepreneur, formed a new company called Nannies In Your Neighborhood in April.

It’s not always easy for parents to find a nanny, especially someone they feel sure they can trust with their children.

That’s why Cella Jones, a 22-year-old Mountain Brook entrepreneur, formed a new company called Nannies In Your Neighborhood in April.

Not only does her company help over the mountain parents find nannies, it helps nannies find the families who need their services.

Jones draws on her own experience. She began babysitting when she was 12 years old and has been a nanny since she was 15.

In addition, she personally interviews each potential nanny.

“I ask the questions you do not think to ask or the ones you simply do not want to ask,” she said. “Plus we are always right by your side for advice and support.”

The idea to start Nannies In Your Neighborhood stemmed from the great reputation Jones said she has established with parents.

“I was amazed at how many moms in our area knew who I was,” Jones said.

“When I would tell them I was not available because I was currently a full-time nanny, they would say, ‘Well, I need somebody just like you,’” she said.

Nannies In Your Neighborhood helps parents because they do “the dirty work,” including full background checks, Jones said.

“We are here to help parents save time from having to sift through unqualified candidates and candidates that do not match the family’s criteria,” she said.

“We are fully insured,” said her mother, Missy Jones, who is also a nanny and serves as business manager for the company. “Our families do pay a fee for our services, but the nannies can apply for free.”

A Cherokee Bend resident, Jones graduated from Mountain Brook High School in 2017 and attended Troy University for two years.

Jones enjoys running her own business so far. “It is a lot of hard work but I know it is going to pay off in the long run,” she said.

She said she also loves working with children. “I love watching them grow, teaching them and seeing the world through their eyes,” she said.

It is gratifying to help families, Jones said.

“It is nice to see stressed-out parents give a sign of relief knowing we did all the hard work and they can relax knowing their children are in good hands with a hand-picked nanny for them,” she said.

When the young entrepreneur works as a nanny, she takes her role with families very seriously.

“They are putting so much trust and faith in me to care for their children,” she said. “That can never be taken for granted. A parent has to know their children are in loving, trusting hands at all times.”

Jones offers some inspiration to other young entrepreneurs, including women.

“If you set your mind to something, you go get it,” she said. “Just remember your reason and your why for everything. Work for it and good things will come.”

Running a business is not all hard work, either.

“Be yourself and have fun with it,” Jones advises.

For information, call 205-482-8847 or go to nanniesinyourneighborhood.com.