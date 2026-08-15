Young professionals gather for Barons mixer at Regions Field

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals will head to Regions Field on Thursday, Aug. 27, for its 2026 Young Professionals Barons Mixer.

The event will run from 6-10 p.m., giving attendees time to meet other young professionals and make new connections before settling in to watch the Birmingham Barons take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Rather than watching from the stands, the group will have exclusive access to a private corporate suite at Regions Field. Tickets include admission to the game, food and nonalcoholic drinks, allowing attendees to network throughout the evening while enjoying the ballpark atmosphere.

The event is intended to offer a more casual alternative to traditional business networking, with participants encouraged to attend with coworkers or friends or come on their own. It is designed primarily for young professionals ages 22-40, though all Mountain Brook Chamber members and guests are welcome.

The mixer also coincides with Thirsty Thursday at Regions Field.

Regions Field is located at 1401 First Ave. S. in downtown Birmingham. Tickets are limited, and registration information is available through the Mountain Brook Chamber's event calendar.