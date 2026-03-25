Young professionals invited to morning networking mixer at The Welch Group

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber

The Mountain Brook Chamber’s Junior Board will host a Young Professionals Morning Mixer on Tuesday, March 31, from 7:30-9 a.m. at The Welch Group.

Designed for professionals ages 25-40, the event will provide a relaxed, come-and-go setting for attendees to enjoy coffee while connecting with others in the local business community. The mixer will be held on the fourth floor of The Welch Group office.

The event is free for individuals who work at a Chamber member business, and registration is encouraged in advance.