Zoo Brews returns with craft beer, dinosaurs and after-hours fun

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo will host Zoo Brews on May 29 from 6-9 p.m., offering an after-hours event featuring craft beer tastings, food and entertainment for guests ages 21 and older.

Attendees can sample beers from more than 20 Alabama and Southeast breweries while exploring the zoo grounds and Dino Safari, which features 23 life-size automated dinosaurs. Participating breweries include Good People, Avondale, Yellowhammer, Straight to Ale, Druid City, Oyster City and Wicked Weed, among others.

The event also will include lawn games, food trucks, ambassador animal encounters and rides on the Red Diamond Express Train. Flamingo Hut on Henley Lawn and Nourish 205 will offer full-size beer and wine for purchase.

General admission tickets include a souvenir beer stein for samples, while designated driver tickets include a souvenir soda cup. All tickets also include one small snack item.

Early bird pricing through May 28 is $50 for general admission and $20 for designated drivers. Day-of tickets on May 29 increase to $55 and $25, respectively. All guests must be 21 or older with valid identification.

Organizers said the event will operate under Alabama’s “Penny-A-Pour” regulations, with each beer sample requiring a penny donation benefiting the zoo’s Animals Fund.

Registration is available at birminghamzoo.com/event/zoo-brews-2.