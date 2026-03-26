Zoo egg hunt offers spring fun with prizes and family activities

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo will host its Epic Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Henley Lawn.

The event will feature three egg hunts divided by age group, with ages 0-4 hunting from 10-10:30 a.m., ages 5-8 from 11-11:30 a.m. and ages 9-12 from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Children can collect up to 10 eggs and exchange them at a redemption station for a special dinosaur egg prize while supplies last. All eggs will be empty, and participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets, with no artificial grass allowed.

The event is included with zoo admission and is free for members. It is weather permitting and will be canceled in the event of rain.