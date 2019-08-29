ZooGala celebrates 10th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham Zoo will host its annual ZooGala Sept. 13.

The Birmingham Zoo will host its 10th annual ZooGala fundraiser this month. The event, themed South American Sizzle ‘n Samba, will be held Friday, Sept. 13, from 7 to 10 p.m. in the new Hugh Kaul Plaza.

At the zoo’s largest annual fundraiser, guests can get up close and personal with the animals while enjoying an outdoor celebration with a special indoor VIP experience.

The program’s presenting sponsor is Iberia Bank and is hosted by Honorary Chairs Phyllis and Larry Wojciechowski, along with ZooGala 2019 Chairs Jayna Goedecke, Amanda Hawkins and Stewart Jones.

The evening will feature cocktails, dinner from Kathy G & Co. and dancing with music by Ascension. Another part of the event will be an online silent auction that will begin Thursday, Sept. 5 Attendance at ZooGala is not required to participate in the auction.

Funds raised through ZooGala support The Birmingham Zoo, which draws more than 644,000 visitors each year and is home to about 900 animals, including endangered species from six continents. Proceeds from the event will benefit the zoo’s operational efforts, educational programs and conservation research.

The event is for ages 21 and older. Cocktail attire is requested, but black tie is optional. Tickets are $250 per person and $350 for the VIP experience, which includes exclusive access to air-conditioned comfort throughout a new event space with outdoor decks and a balcony overlooking the party.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit birminghamzoo.com/event/ zoogala-2019.