O'Neal Library events for November

O’NEAL LIBRARY EVENTS

ADULTS

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, 10-11 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open Maker Lab, 2-5 p.m.

Mahjong Meetups: Contact Katie Moellering at 205-445-1118 or kmoellering@oneallibrary.org

Nov. 2, 3-4:30 p.m.: Poetry as Prayer with Miriam Calleja

Nov. 5, 4-5 p.m.: Beginner Sewing Class (registration required)

Nov. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Crafterday Meetup

Nov. 8, 10:30 a.m.-noon: Medicare Made Clear

Nov. 9, 3-4:30 p.m.: Poetry as Prayer with Miriam Calleja

Nov. 10, 10-11:30 a.m.: Gratitude Journals with Dabble Arts Studio

Nov. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Great Short Stories Book Club — “Emergency” by Denis Johnson

Nov. 11: Library closed for Veterans Day

Nov. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.: Book Lovers’ Charm Bar

Nov. 13, 5:30-7 p.m.: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja — Theme: Wilderness of Childhood

Nov. 14, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m.: Pigeons Improv Comedy — “Leaving the Nest”

Nov. 16, 3-4:30 p.m.: Poetry as Prayer Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja

Nov. 18, 8:45-9:45 a.m.: O’Neal Library Board Meeting

Nov. 18, 10-11:30 a.m.: Bookies Book Club — “Murderland” by Caroline Fraser

Nov. 18, 5:30-7 p.m.: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja — Theme: Wilderness of Childhood

Nov. 19, 10-11:30 a.m.: Medicare Made Clear

Nov. 20, 6-7 p.m.: Neurodivergent Community Group

Nov. 25, 6:30-8 p.m.: Books and Beyond Book Club — forensic science with guest Dr. Gregory Davis, Chief Medical Examiner for Jefferson County

Nov. 27-28: Library closed for Thanksgiving

TEENS

Nov. 3, 4:30-6 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board

Nov. 5, 4-5 p.m.: Beginner Sewing Class (registration required)

Nov. 7, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Game On

Nov. 12, 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Water Candles

Nov. 14, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Game On Again!

Nov. 18, 4-5 p.m.: DIY Yums — Hot Cocoa

Nov. 20, 4:30-5:30 p.m.: BiblioTherapy Book Club

Nov. 21, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Game On Again!

CHILDREN

Tuesdays: Patty Cake Storytime (0-18 mos), 9:30-9:50 a.m. and 10:30-10:50 a.m. (register)

Tuesdays: Library Out Loud Story Adventure (grades K-2), 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Wednesdays: Toddler Tales (18-36 mos), 9:30-9:50 a.m. and 10:30-10:50 a.m. (register)

Wednesdays: Movers and Makers (3-5 yrs), 1:30-2:15 p.m. (register)

Thursdays: All Together Storytime (all ages), 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m.

Thursdays: SNaP (grades 3-6), 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 14, 9:30, 10:30 and 11:15 a.m.: Sensory Play, Explore and More (all ages — register)

Nov. 17, 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Illustrator Art Club (ages 6 and up with adult — register)

Nov. 18, 5:30-6:15 p.m.: Family Night — Birmingham Children’s Theatre: The City Mouse and the Country Mouse

Nov. 19, 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Library Etc. — Gnomevember: Make a Gnome Home