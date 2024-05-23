Pearce earns Eagle Scout rank

× Expand Photo courtesy of Julie Pearce Bennett Pearce

James Bennett Pearce was recently awarded Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.

He s a member of Boy Scout Troop 53, chartered to St. Peter’s Anglican Church in the Vulcan District of the Greater Alabama Council of BSA. An active member of the Troop since 2017, he most recently served as an assistant patrol leader.

For his Eagle project, Pearce planned and led a group of volunteers in the construction of an outdoor classroom at Tarrant Intermediate School. The classroom included convertible bench seating, an outdoor white board, and a privacy fence enclosing the area.

Pearce, a junior at Mountain Brook High School, is the son of Julie and Lee Pearce. He has been part of the varsity boys’ soccer program since 2021. He also is a member of the school’s club pickleball team and weightlifting club. Pearce is a parishioner at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, where he is an acolyte and a member of the EYC.