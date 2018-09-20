124 new stores signed up for Shop, Save and Share

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Wilson Faulkner arranges clothing at Mountain Brook Sporting Goods, which is one of the participating merchants in the 2018 Shop Save and Share fundraiser.

The 2018 version of the Junior League of Birmingham’s annual Shop Save and Share event returns Oct. 17 and lasts through Oct. 28.

Shoppers who buy a Shop Save and Share discount card can get 20 percent off of purchases at more than 500 retail stores, restaurants and other businesses, including numerous ones in Mountain Brook.

People can obtain a discount card by making a $40 donation to the Junior League of Birmingham. Digital cards can be obtained through Planet Fundraiser by texting SSS to 205-660-0030 and following instructions texted and emailed to them.

People who want paper discount cards can get them at the Junior League office, Summit Guest Services, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, Dear Prudence, B. Prince, Alabama Outdoors, Monograms Plus, Snoozy’s Kids, Dermatology and Laser of Alabama, Pure Barre 280, Learning Express Toys, Jack and Jill Shop, The Lili Pad, GiGi’s Tween and Vida-Flo.

There are 124 new stores and businesses signed up to participate in 2018, said Stacey Summerville, the Junior League’s marketing chairwoman for the fundraiser. New Mountain Brook businesses on the list include Dermatology & Laser of Alabama, Eleven Eleven, Kinnucan’s Specialty Outfitter, Mountain High Outfitters, Outpost, R&R Wine & Liquor, Sara Walker Photography, Speed Spa, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, Total Fitness Consultants and Trifusion.

The Junior League sold about 2,000 discount cards last year, most in digital format, and netted about $69,200, Summerville said. Over the past 12 years, the fundraiser has generated more than $650,000 for the Junior League’s service projects, which include providing necessities for survivors of sexual violence through the Crisis Center of Birmingham, providing meals for homeless women and children through Pathways and providing diapers for children through the Junior League’s diaper bank.

A Shop Save and Share kickoff party is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17 at The Summit in front of the Kendra Scott store and will include food and drinks. For more information and a full list of participating businesses, go to shopsaveandshare.net.