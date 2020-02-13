147 girls presented at Twilight Ball

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Jones Photography. From left to right: Georgia Stewart, Amelia Moffat, Ann Carlton Clegg, Audrey Osborne, Ella Grace Bowers and Anna Vinson were among the 147 honorees at the 2020 Twilight Ball.

The 2020 Twilight Ball was held Jan. 25 at The Country Club of Birmingham. Those presented were senior girls from Mountain Brook. The girls and their escorts enjoyed dinner prior to the presentation. Following the presentation, the 147 honorees and their guests danced to the music of the band Entice and DJ Zeus under the twinkling lights adorning the East Room.

The ball was chaired by Martha Thompson and Valerie Ramsbacher. Ashley Tierney served as the secretary and Laurie Bowers was the treasurer. Committee chairmen were Emily Shuford, Paige Tatarek, Diane Griswold, Heidi Hallman, Anna Carson, Margaret Cobbs, Allison Manley, Tracey Joyce, Lauren Conner, Bonnie Lorino, Amy Beeson, Mary Virginia Gardner, Kelly Troiano, Harriet Cochrane, Meredith Cashio, Hayley Young, Julie Clanton, Jill Clark, Leigh Inskeep and Courtney Meadows. David Seale was the Emcee.

Flowerbuds provided the floral arrangements; AG Lighting did the lighting; and Jennifer Jones Photography took photos.

The young women presented were: Lillie Belle Young, Amelia Elizabeth Winston, Genevieve Elise Wilson, Anna Caroline Williamson, Julia Fraley Williams, Anna Withers Wellingham, Mary Virginia Webb, Katherine Lee Watson, Lauren Campbell Walston, Virginia Florence Vogtle, Anna Ferrell Vinson, Elizabeth Preston Vandevelde, Ann Kendrick Vandevelde, Breelynne Christine Upton, Jane Margaret Turner, Claire Elaine McNeer Tucker, Lillian Foster Troiano, Chaney Anne Tindle, Addison Ashley Tierney, Lowery Akans Thompson, Hannon Paige Tatarek, Amy Elizabeth Taliaferro, Megan Olivia Melba Sumrall, Anna Lauren Summers, Georgia Ellen Stewart, Melissa Nicole Stein, Marguerite Alice Sprain, Anna Catherine Sorrells, Lauren Elizabeth Snipes, Mabry Knox Smyer, Isabel Clemons Smith, Lauren Elizabeth Sklar, Lauren Elizabeth Shonk, Chloe Gail Sheffield, Virginia McKenzie Sansom, Emma Catherine Sanders, Laura Elaine Russell, Lily James Rowe, Lourdes Maria Rodriguez, Carson Vines Robinett, Emma Brierre Richardson, Katherine Ford Ramsbacher, Sibley Anne Powell, Lily Claire Plowden, Claire Alexandra Pitts, Jamie Grace Perlman, Theresa Elizabeth Patton, Louisa Eleanor Patrick, Audrey Campbell Osborne, Sabina Nicole Ortiz, Hattie Ann Noden, Jane Manning Nichols, Abigail Gearhart Murphree, Stewart Ann Murdock, Alice Alden Monk, Amelia Davis Moffatt, Rosalie May McInnis, Katherine Elisabeth McDonald, Ella Hastings McDonald, Amy Noelle McDaniel, Caroline Elizabeth Mauro, Lily Grace Martin, Kennedy Elizabeth Martin, Elizabeth Barnes Manley, Frances Foster Lyon, Maryann Grace Lorino, Isabella Burnett Long, Margaret Lyle Logan, Caroline Bergin Lewis, Emily Grace Lemak, Rosemary Katherine Lee, Chloe Adams Kinderman, Katherine Mary Kimberlin, Elisabeth Olivia Kerr, Cecelia Katherine Kelly, Sarah Wahwiece Keller, Marilyn Douglas Joyce, Catherine Witherspoon Jones, Amanda Milam Jones, Madison Nicole Jenkins, Ann Ellis Inskeep, Elizabeth Grace Hunt, Elizabeth Grace Hulsey, Cameron Maria Hudson, Amanda Katelyn Hudson, Anna Lauren Houser, Barbara Bugg Holloway, Isabella Callaway Hoffman, Ella Rose Hartman, Elizabeth Grace Hanaway, Emma Gale Hallman, Ann Bristow Griswold, Jane Elizabeth Gresham, Elizabeth Reid Gray, Lauren Nicole Glass, Charlotte Jane Gillum, Allison Elizabeth Gaston, Katherine Alicia Garrison, Virginia Reaves Gardner, Anna Frances Gardner, Mary Katherine Fowlkes, Isabel Harp Elkus, Callie Ryan Dukes, Lindsey Jane Drummond, Addison Elizabeth Downey, Gabriella Grace Dorman, Shannon Irene Donahue, Julia Ellen Dayhuff, Lindsey Tutton Davis, Catherine Grace Couch, Sibley Kathryn Cotton, Sarah Catherine Cooper, Sally Grace Cooper, Elizabeth Patterson Cooper, Sarah Elizabeth Conner, Jacqueline Mary Turner Cole, Morgan Risa Cohn, Lilian Kennedy Cochrane, Virginia Glenn Cobbs, Anne Carlton Clegg, Hollis Ashmore Clay, Courtney Alice Clark, Elizabeth Blaire Clanton, Claire Campbell Chester, Laura Millicent Center, Marguerite Louise Cashio, Frances Cooper Cashio, Helen Virginia Carson, Grace Katherine Carr, Jules Elise Campbell, Emily Margaret Butler, Laura Hadley Bryant, Jessica Anne Thao Brouillette, Lucy Rebecca Bowling, Ella Grace Bowers, Leigh Preston Block, Anne Ross Bethea, Sara Frances Berte, Emily Kate Bebenek, Lillian Elizabeth Balough, Katherine Louise Amberson, Tessa Rose Allen, Mary Leland Allen, Eugenie Joyce Allen, Annie Margaret Allen, Elizabeth Mae Adams and Davis Anne Adams.

Submitted by Harriet Cochrane.