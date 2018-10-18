2 Mountain Brook locals among The Vulcans Community Awards honorees

× Expand Photo courtesy Vulcan Park and Museum. Christopher Nanni, Homewood resident and president and CEO of Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, was named the winner of one of The Vulcans Community Awards for 2018, given by Vulcan Park Foundation. He was awarded the Newcomer award among the Spear honorees.

Vulcan Park Foundation will honor 13 area residents who have shown civic leadership at the fifth annual The Vulcans Community Awards, including two from Mountain Brook.

The recipients, nominated by community members and chosen by an independent panel, will be recognized at a banquet Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at The Club in Homewood.

The honorees — picked in five categories in two areas, The Vulcans and Spears — come from a variety of ages and backgrounds, according to Ashley Thompson, Vulcan Park Foundation director of development.

“Yet they all have the same inspiration — to work and encourage others,” Thompson said.

The two Mountain Brook honorees are businessman Edward K. Aldag Jr. and Mountain Brook High School senior Sean Fredella.

Aldag, co-founder and CEO of Medical Properties Trust (MPT), is recognized for his commitment to community service with the Game Changer award in The Vulcans area. He has helped support UAB football, Alabama’s Bicentennial Celebration and the Kiwanis Vulcan Trail. And, MPT has provided financial help for many organizations, including Children’s of Alabama and Magic Moments.

Aldag told Village Living he was “blown away” by the honor but that he hasn’t worked in the community for recognition.

“I did it because it was the right thing to do,” he said. Aldag, who moved to Birmingham 15 years ago, said it was important to him that he and his co-workers at MPT be “good corporate citizens.”

“I am proud that we have been successful enough to be able to give back in a way that people think we have made a difference in Birmingham,” he said.

When Aldag moved to Birmingham, he said he “was amazed at what a generous city this is.”

“There are so many people that do so much for the entire community,” he said. “I am just proud to play a small part in that.”

Fredella, honored as a Hero in The Vulcans area, is a four-time cancer survivor who founded the nonprofit Morthan4 Athletics to raise awareness of pediatric cancer. He reaches out to athletes around the country for help promoting the cause. He’s been featured on Netflix and gave a TED Talk in New York in 2016.

In the Magic City, Fredella works with Children’s of Alabama, Angel Pillowcases and Smile-A-Mile.

Fredella said he was “super surprised and super excited” to be honored, and he thinks winning the award could draw positive attention to his cause.

“If Vulcan notices what I’m doing, that means that other people are, too, and I think that’s pretty awesome,” Fredella said. There may be people who attend the awards banquet or read about The Vulcans who learn about his work, according to Fredella.

“When people see what I’m doing, they may want to help,” he said.

HONOREES

The Vulcans:

► Lifetime Achievement: Former UAB President Dr. Charles Scotty McCallum Jr.

► Hero: Sean Fredella.

► Newcomer: Jenny Short of Jasper Main Street.

► Game Changer: Edward K. Aldag Jr.

► Servant Leadership: J.W. Carpenter, Birmingham Education Foundation.

The Spears:

► Heroes: Timothy Alexander, UAB football advocate, and Austin Perine of Show Love Inc.

► Newcomers: Christopher Nanni, Greater Birmingham Community Foundation, and Lizzi Wilkerson of Red Mountain Grace.

► Game Changers: Brian Hawkins of We Are Rtists and Hollie Cost, mayor of Montevallo.

► Servant Leadership: Lisa Borden of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz PC and Marvell Bivins of The University of Alabama System.

Banquet tickets are $115. Reserved tables are $1,500 or $2,500. To make a reservation, call 933-1409 ext. 111 or go to visitvulcan.com.