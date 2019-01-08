22 young women presented at the Redstone Club’s annual Christmas Ball

× Expand Submitted by Dee Moore Twenty-two young women were presented at the Redstone Ball on Dec. 22.

The Redstone Club’s 111th annual Christmas Ball was held Dec. 22 at the Country Club of Birmingham. More than 150 members of the Redstone Club and their guests attended the group’s annual Christmas celebration.

President of this year’s ball was George C. Thompson, who attended with his wife, Nancy. Ball chairman was C. Duncan Hulsey II, who attended with his wife, Kelly. The floor committee chairman was Edward Rosamond Christian, at the ball with his wife, Emily.

Sybil Brooke Sylvester and her team at Wildflower Designs installed the decorations for both the seated dinner, which preceded the ball, as well as the East Room of the Country Club, which hosted the presentation. Classic winter green and white elements colored both areas. The ballroom was hung with flowing white drapes and lit by the soft glow of tiny Christmas lights.

This year’s presentation class included 22 young women, all college seniors, from a wide range of schools around the country. The presentees wore traditional long white dresses and gloves and carried simple flower bouquets, a complement to their chosen escorts in black tuxedo tails.

Overseeing the class were Ladies Committee members Mrs. Courtenay R. Bloodworth (Kim), Mrs. Henry Claiborne Crommelin (Jane Houston) and Mrs. Arthur Key Foster, III (Walton).

Those presented at this year’s ball were:

Miss Katherine Gail Durkee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rucker Agee Durkee; Miss Margaret Allyn Pratt Given, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Perry Given Jr.; Miss Ellen Elizabeth deBerniere Given, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sommerville Wilkerson Given; Miss Margaret Phillips Murray, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Murray IV; Miss Abigail Elizabeth Oliver, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Craft O’Neal, daughter of Mr. Rees Evans Oliver; Miss Louise Searcy Shearer, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Carl Shearer; Miss Lillian Harris Simpson, daughter of Mr. John Rembert Simpson, daughter of Ms. Leslie Register; Miss Paley Robinson Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henley Jordan Smith III; Miss Mildred Eugenia Stutts, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Gillis Stutts; Miss Sarah Walker Alford, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. David Wiley Alford, sponsored by Mr. Charles Kennedy Porter; Miss Mary Callaway Anderson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott David Anderson, sponsored by Mr. Leon Wyman Edwards; Miss Elinor Brown Carter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Kevin Carter, sponsored by Dr. Duncan Hulsey; Miss Anna Catherine Gillespy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Palfery Gillespy, sponsored by Mr.Thomas Atkinson Roberts Jr.; Miss Mary Keller Greene, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Keller Greene, sponsored by Mr. Duncan Young Manley Jr.; Miss Emily Ruffner Hillhouse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Louden Hillhouse III, sponsored by Mr. J. Bailey Knight; Miss Sarah Grace Lindsey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cooper Lindsey Sr., sponsored by Mr. Richard Turner Scruggs Jr.; Miss Helen Oliver Little, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Brawner Little III, sponsored by Mr. Arthur Key Foster III; Miss Kathryn Toy Littleton, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Michael Byrne Littleton, sponsored by Mr. William Lyle Hinds Jr.; Miss Margaret Drennen Murray, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sands Murray Jr., sponsored by Mr. William Bew White III; Miss Eleanor Elizabeth Naff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Blevins Naff, sponsored by Mr. Gregory Stockton Curran; Miss Mary Evelyn Sprain, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Henry Sprain Jr., sponsored by Dr. Thomas Alexander Symington Wilson Jr.; Miss Brooke Frances Tucker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Craig Tucker, sponsored by Mr. Richard Turner Scruggs Jr.

Music chairman John R. Simpson arranged the evening's accompaniment. For the cocktail party and the presentation, the Sonny Harris Trio Band set the musical atmosphere. Following the presentation, the Perfect Ten Band out of Atlanta took the stage, turning the formal setting into a rocking dance hall. Both club president Farley and Ball Chairman Knight were spotted on the dancefloor late into the evening alongside a crowd of presentees and dates.

Submitted by Dee Moore