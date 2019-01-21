26 young ladies to be presented at 52nd annual Krewe Ball

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Kamp Fender. From left: Madeline Dalel Turner, daughter of Mrs. Catherine Smith Turner and the late Mr. Jon M. Turner Jr.; Adelaide Essick Kimberly, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Holbrook Kimberly; Sara Margaret Baker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Schulyer Allen Bradley Baker III; Carlton Ramona Cooper, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wiley Howard Cooper IV; Madeline Lysbeth DeBuys, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Forrester DeBuys III. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Kamp Fender. From left: Lillian Grace Couvillon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hanson Lawrence Couvillon Jr.; Catherine Morris Greene, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Keller Greene; Cleary Gray Plosser, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Donald Plosser; Anne Traywick Lovelady, daughter of Mrs. Timothy Russell Lovelady and the late Mr. Lovelady; Virginia Warren Cain, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Edward Lyle Cain Jr. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos by Kamp Fender. From left: Anna Margaret Doody, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Robert Doody Jr.; Grace Wyman Lockett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guinn Alexander Lockett Jr.; Katherine Hufham Dodson, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Cecil Calvert Dodson III; Ellen Wynn Regan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wilson Regan Jr.; Virginia Murray Farley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph McConnell Farley Jr. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos by Kamp Fender. From left: Eleanor Pryor Jernigan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Edgar Jernigan Jr.; Louisa Bradford Collins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Griffin Collins; Anne Stanton Compton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Paul Compton Jr.; Frances Alice Patrick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Benjamin Patrick. Prev Next

The annual Beaux Arts Krewe Ball will take place Friday, March 1, this year, during which 26 young ladies will be presented to society.

The historic Boutwell Auditorium will be filled with family, friends and members of society for the 52nd iteration of the Krewe Ball, with the theme “Under the Big Top.”

The ball was founded in 1966 as the Jewel Ball as a fundraiser for the Birmingham Museum of Art, and later transitioned into Krewe Ball. Since its inception, the group has raised more than $1 million for art acquisition for the museum.

During last year’s event, the ball crowned Mr. Harold Henderson Goings as king and Kathryn Alline Vogtle as queen.

Festivities for the 2019 Krewe Ball will begin at 9 p.m. All guests must present their door card upon entrance.

Not pictured above: Claire Elizabeth Darnall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Edgar Thomason Darnall; Alexandra Glenn Dunn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Evans Johnson Dunn; Ellen Coleman Edwards, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leon Wyman Edwards Jr.; Carson O’Neil Hull, daughter Mr. and Mrs. Hewes Turner Hull; Caroline Louise Marks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Amos Marks Jr.; Lucy Dunn Massey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Noble Crump Yelverton and Mr. and Mrs. John Hall Massey; and Anne Holbrook Ostrander, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Roger Vincent Ostrander III.