2nd annual Cahaba Village Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 27

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. The Cahaba Village Fall Festival is set for Oct. 27, and pets can show off their best costumes during the pet costume contest at 5 p.m.

This October, Cahaba Village will be transformed and ready to welcome members of the community for the second annual Fall Festival.

The event, which is designed to bring people in to experience Cahaba Village, will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Parker Stringfellow, co-vice president of Cahaba Village, said it will be very similar to last year, which had fall-themed games and festival activities.

Individual stores will be participating in the festival, with giveaways and candy, Stringfellow said, and he hopes that all stores that are open during that time will take part. He expects many storefronts will have dog bowls and dog treats out for the four-legged friends, who Stringfellow said are “wholly invited” to partake in the fun. The Greater Birmingham Humane Society may be present at the event, with dogs and cats up for adoption, although this was not yet confirmed at time of press.

Stringfellow said the event focused on being dog-friendly in 2017 due to the recent addition of Hollywood Feed, but they found it was a popular component and wanted to continue that aspect of the festival.

There will even be a Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest at 5 p.m. to wrap up the festival, and a children’s costume contest may be in the works although this was not confirmed as of time of press.

String fellow said he is looking forward to seeing what all the merchants will be doing for the festival and seeing more friendly faces in Cahaba Village.

“It’s a good draw for this village,” he said. “We have a lot of great stores here, and that’s the whole point of doing this.”