5 years strong: How Libby’s Friends is changing lives

Expand Photos courtesy of Lane Hagan. Kathryn and Lane Hagan hold their daughter Libby (10). Libby’s Friends, a Mountain Brook based nonprofit, launched in 2020 and provides financial support to individuals with disabilities.

When Mountain Brook residents Lane and Kathryn Hagan went to the hospital 10 years ago for the birth of their first daughter, Libby, they never imagined what lay ahead.

Libby had complications at birth and was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit. While in the NICU, she was mistakenly given an overdose of insulin, causing a catastrophic brain injury that left her with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and other health issues.

The Hagans faced many challenges adjusting to life with a child with disabilities, leaning on their community for support as they navigated their new normal.

“We had just really tried to find a way to give back to the community that had put so much into her,” said Lane, executive director of Libby’s Friends and Libby’s father. “I just started thinking through, like, ‘What were the biggest struggles that we as a family had?’ And it was financial struggles in Libby’s first two years of life. I just said, ‘OK, let’s see. Is that something that we can try to tackle?’”

Lane discussed the idea with Kathryn before reaching out to Libby’s first therapist to get her thoughts, and from there, Libby’s Friends was born.

The nonprofit launched in 2020, providing financial support to individuals with disabilities.

“Our mission is to ease the financial burden for those living with a disability,” Lane said. “What we’re doing is we’re helping individuals with disabilities and families with children with disabilities obtain medical equipment, devices and therapy costs.”

Libby’s Friends serves the entire state of Alabama and has helped individuals in 61 of the state’s 67 counties. Individuals of all ages and with any disability are eligible for assistance, but Alabama residency is required.

“I wanted to be able to say yes as much as possible,” Lane said. “I felt like by putting tight parameters around a specific condition or a specific age, we didn’t want that. I wanted to really be able to help anybody and everybody that is having difficulties. We take and accept and provide assistance for all across the spectrum of disabilities.”

× Expand Photos courtesy of Lane Hagan. Libby poses with her siblings, from left, Ann Curtis (3), Drew (9) and Grace (7) Hagan. Libby had complications at birth and was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit. While in the NICU, she was mistakenly given an overdose of insulin, causing a catastrophic brain injury that left her with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and other health issues.

The average grant awarded is around $1,000, and the most common requests for assistance include seating equipment, specialized communication devices, orthotics, cranial molds and therapy costs.

The Hagans have seen firsthand how such equipment can have a huge impact, as Libby’s tablet has given her the ability to communicate with her peers, parents and her three siblings, Drew, Grace and Ann Curtis.

Last year, Libby’s Friends awarded more than $437,000 in grants. They hope to provide more than $500,000 in 2025 to mark their fifth year in action. Donors and grants help fund the organization, but they will also host a baseball tournament, golf tournament and silent auction, as well as the third annual Franks ‘N Steins fall festival to raise funds.

The baseball tournament will take place May 1-4, and the golf tournament is set for May 19. The fall festival will be held Oct. 25.

For more information about this year’s events, ways to help or how to apply for financial assistance, go to their website at libbysfriends.org.