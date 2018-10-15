Large crowd enjoys Jazz in the Park event in Mountain Brook

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Large turnout Part of the crowd that gathered in the park near Emmet O'Neal Library on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, to hear a Jazz in the Park event. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Playing the horn Trumpet player and band leader Daniel Jose Carr performing in Crestline at a free Jazz in the Park event on Sunday, October 14. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers The organizer Bernard Lockhart, executive director of Magic City Smooth Jazz, chats with a jazz fan at one of his free Jazz in the Park events in Crestline. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Keeping bebop alive Sax player Ed Berry plays a solo during the Jazz in the Park event in Crestline Village Oct. 14. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A nice October evening The warm early evening of Sunday, October 14, was perfect for an outdoor concert in Crestline Village. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A formidable band Daniel Jose Carr and his band perform at Jazz in the Park. Prev Next

A sizable crowd of at least 300 people turned out for a free Jazz in the Park concert in Mountain Brook on Sunday, Oct.14.

The concert — presented by the Magic City Smooth Jazz organization — began at 5 p.m. near Emmet O’Neal Library.

The show began with a performance by a bebop jazz band led by trumpet player Daniel “Jose” Carr.

Saxophonist Vann Burchfield, a Birmingham-based saxophonist, composer and producer, was also scheduled to appear.

The show was introduced by Bernard Lockhart, founder and executive director of Magic City Smooth Jazz, who told attendees that his organization — which presents nearly 30 free shows in Alabama in the spring, summer and fall — has a “very simple mission.”

He seeks to “expose and engage [audiences] to various styles of jazz,” he said.

Carr, for example, is an Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame inductee “who seeks to keep bebop jazz alive,” Lockhart said.

The event in Mountain Brook was the last in the Jazz in the Park series for 2018.