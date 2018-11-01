Mystics of Mountain Brook throws annual parade

1 of 20
Layton Dudley
Mystics of Mountain Brook
The Mystics of Mountain Brook took place Wednesday, October 31 at Crestline Village. Families lined Church Street with kids in costumes, cheering on the parade and scrambling for candy. It was warm weather with clear skies. After the parade, kids left to go trick-or-treating in the surrounding neighborhoods.
Before the parade, many kids accidentally dropped their buckets in the street and struggled to retrieve them.
Helen Stewart, 7, awaits the parade in her dinosaur costume.
Helen Stewart, 7, awaits the parade in her dinosaur costume.
The 16th annual Mystics of Mountain Brook took place Wednesday, Oct. 31 at Crestline Village. The Halloween parade began at 4 p.m.
Families lined Church Street with kids in costumes, cheering on the parade and scrambling for candy.
It was warm weather with clear skies. Many children discarded items from their costumes due to the warm temperatures.
After the parade, kids left to go trick-or-treating in the surrounding neighborhoods.