Mystics of Mountain Brook throws annual parade

Mystics of Mountain Brook

Before the parade, many kids accidentally dropped their buckets in the street and struggled to retrieve them. The Mystics of Mountain Brook took place Wednesday, October 31 at Crestline Village. Families lined Church Street with kids in costumes, cheering on the parade and scrambling for candy. It was warm weather with clear skies. After the parade, kids left to go trick-or-treating in the surrounding neighborhoods.