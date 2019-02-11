Storyteller Dolores Hydock appears at Southern Tales at the Gardens

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Old tales of love Birmingham storyteller Dolores Hydock in costume while telling the Medieval love story of Eglamore and Cristobel during Southern Tales at the Gardens at Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Fed. 10, 2019. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A large crowd Southern Tales at the Gardens drew a near-capacity crowd of about 250 people to the Gardens' Linn-Henley Lecture Hall on Feb. 10, 201 × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Story time Storyteller Dolores Hydock during her performance at Southern Tales at the Gardens on Feb. 10, 2019. She was given musical accompaniment by PanHarmonium, a medieval music trio. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Really old school The musicians in PanHarmonium, a medieval music trio, played such old instruments as harps, recorders, lutes and viola da gambas at Southern Tales at the Gardens. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers In character Dolores Hydock delivering the darkly romantic tale of Eglamore and Cristobel to an audience at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Prev Next

Dolores Hydock, a local actress and storyteller, performed some tales of love from Medieval Europe at the Southern Tales at the Gardens event at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Sunday, Feb. 10.

The event, an annual fundraiser for the library at the Gardens, drew a near-capacity crowd of about 250 people to the Linn-Henley Lecture Hall.

Hydock’s presentation had a Valentine’ Day theme, but she told the audience that the stories she would tell were not “cute” modern love stories.

For example, Hydock — in the costume of a crone — offered her original adaptation of the classic, darkly romantic story of Eglamore and Cristobel.

The story, from the 14th century, deals with desire, heartache, treachery and the triumph of true love.

“Cupid has been doing his work for a very long time,” Hydock said.

Hydock was accompanied by PanHarmonium, a medieval music trio, which played such traditional instruments as a harp, a hurdy-gurdy, a lute and recorders.

Hope Long, the BBG’s director of library services, said that the annual event is an appropriate fundraiser for the library.

“It just fits in with the whole front porch, storytelling, Southern theme,” she said.