The Debutante Club of Birmingham honored 17 young ladies with an elegant 1920’s themed party at Mountain Brook Club. The event, A Roaring Good Time, celebrated the debutantes and their escorts in the style of the Debutante Club’s beginnings in 1929. The honorees wore long white gowns and all other guests wore black, which added to the glamorous, vintage feeling of the evening set by the décor.

The honorees and escorts for 2018 were: Catherine Ahmad and Sam Brinkley, Cile Baker and Fisher Wells, Evalyn Bargeron and Clayton Sharp, Katherine Durkee and Tucker Deaton, Julia Garrison and Will Barranco, Anna Catherine Gillespy and Austin Garrett, Ellen Given and Richard Wetherill, Mallie Given and Tyler Heath, Mary Keller Greene and Will Hargrove, Cate Harmon and Ben Kingsbury, Sarah Grace Lindsey and Landon Renner, Morgan Lineberry and Michael Clark, Oliver Little and Warren Lightfoot, Brantley Sanders and Ryan Fredella, Julia Smith and Peyton McDougal, Annie Somerville and Zander Mason, and Emmie Stutts and Will Edwards.

Guests arriving to the soirée were amazed to see an antique roadster parked beneath a canopy of white lights on the lawn at the Mountain Brook Club. The exterior of the classic white building was accented by silhouettes of dapper gents and flappers, and the iconic billboard from the movie, “The Great Gatsby.”. Inside, the Mountain Brook Club was transformed back in time to its heyday of 1929 by Robert Logan of Backstage Designs. The inspiration for the décor was the artist, Erté, famous for his lavish art deco designs for theatre and film.

The living room featured a hand-painted panel depicting a marble staircase inviting guests to the Gatsby mansion. The staircase was flanked by dramatic potted palms which were repeated throughout all the entryways. Down the hall, a headpiece of a mysterious, feathered flapper adorned the beaded doorway to the dining room. The young ladies and their dates dined together at an ornately intimate single table layered with towering white hydrangeas, connected by silver beaded strands. Sparkling silver ornaments marked the place settings for the table.

After dinner, the Debutantes and their guests were led into the Ballroom by the enticing music of “The Maxx” from Atlanta. They danced under a vintage silver mirrored ball and strings of twinkly white lights. The band kept the partygoers on their toes until midnight, and “a roaring good time” was had by all.

