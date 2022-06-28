Abenoja places first runner-up in national scholarship competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tara Principe Julianne Abejona

Julianne Abenoja of Mountain Brook was selected as the first runner-up in the Distinguished Young Women National Finals competition on June 25 and was presented with a cash scholarship of $20,000. Abenoja earned preliminary competition awards in the fitness and talent categories in additional to cash scholarships.

Following a selection process that began in her home state of Alabama, Abenoja began preparing for the 65th annual scholarship competition, held at the Mobile Civic Center. The preliminary competition was held June 23-24.

Abenoja is a graduate of Mountain Brook High School In the fall, she will attend the College of William & Mary with plans to become a neuroscientist. She is the daughter of Christine and Alex Abenoja.

Katelyn Cai of Arizona was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022 and presented with a $40,000 cash scholarship. $153,000in cash scholarships was awarded during the three-day competition.

--Submitted by Tara Principe