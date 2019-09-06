Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys, P.C. launches ‘Teacher of the Month’ Program

The Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys, P.C. is excited to announce the Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month initiative to spotlight K-12 teachers in the Birmingham-Metro area for the work they are doing to better our community and the future generations. The initiative kicks off September 2019 and culminates May 2020.

Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys, P.C. appreciates the impact and dedication teachers provide on the young minds of our community and as an example of their gratitude launched the giveback program to recognize those leaders in the teaching community that are constantly impacting the next generation for the better.

“Teachers go above and beyond daily to provide phenomenal learning areas and environments for our children,” states Alexander Shunnarah, president and CEO of Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys, P.C. “In addition to educating young minds, they oftentimes have to provide their students with school supplies and other items from their own resources.”

“We wanted to create an opportunity for students and parents to thank the teachers in our area for all that they do and remind them their selfless efforts do not go unnoticed.”

The Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month initiative will honor recipients monthly with the title, “Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month” and as a token of gratitude, gift recipients with a $200 VISA gift card and the opportunity to have their photo displayed on one of Alexander Shunnarah’s digital billboards for a day. All nominations will be reviewed by a selected panel of attorneys with Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys, P.C. to choose the highlighted teachers of the month.

This initiative falls in line with Alexander Shunnarah’s mission to consistently give back to the Birmingham community and the surrounding areas. To nominate a teacher today please visit, https://shunnarah.com/teacher-of-the-month-initiative.htm, and complete the form with detailed information regarding the reason for your submission.

For more information on the Teacher of the Month Initiative, please contact Krista Conlin atkrista@kcprojects.net.

Submitted by KC Projects Public Relations.