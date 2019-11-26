Amason, Haver named Volunteers of the Year by Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jamie Haas. Leigh Haver (left) and Virginia Amason received the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ 2019Volunteer of the Year award.

The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens presented Mountain Brook residents Virginia Amason and Leigh Haver with the Friends’ 2019 Volunteer of the Year award Wednesday, Nov. 13, in recognition of their leadership and service as co-chairs of the 2018 and 2019 Antiques at the Gardens, the Friends’ largest annual fundraiser benefiting the ongoing stewardship and enhancement of the Gardens, educational programs and outreach activities.

Amason and Haver led a dedicated volunteer committee in raising a collective $1.2 million for the Friends through Antiques at the Gardens sponsorships, partnerships and event ticket sales in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, they helped bring headliners Martha Stewart, Suzanne Kasler and Julia Reed to the show. In 2019, featured speakers included designer Markham Roberts and gardening and lifestyle experts Renny Reynolds and Jack Staub.

“From attracting nationally acclaimed authors, speakers and dealers, to leveraging contacts and relationships for gifts and in-kind donations, Virginia and Leigh have given tirelessly and selflessly to make our 2018 and 2019 fundraisers a success,” says Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Executive Director Tom Underwood. “They have assembled and led a dream team of dedicated volunteers and attracted new supporters and guests. We are grateful for their commitment to our mission to protect,nurture and share the wonders of the Gardens.”

The award was presented on Nov. 13 at the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon, which celebrates volunteers who go above and beyond in their service and thanks the nonprofit’s more than 1,600 dedicated volunteers.

Haver serves as Senior Vice President—Retail Market Manager for IBERIABANK, presenting sponsor for the 2019 Antique sat the Gardens. Amason serves as Community Outreach Coordinator for Congressman Gary Palmer. Dedicated to their families, careers and community, they were drawn to the Friends’ mission because of a longtime appreciation for the Gardens and feel rewarded to have had “the opportunity to honor the legacy of previous committee chairs and to continue to build on their successes,” says Haver.

Recognized as Birmingham’s premier antiques show, Antiques at the Gardens is held each year during the first weekend of October and features talks by acclaimed interior designers, architects and landscape designers, as well as booths curated by vendors from across the U.S. featuring a wide range of styles and price points. Dealers specialize in antiques, furniture, fine art, vintage jewelry, silver, Oriental rugs, home and garden décor and more.

The 15th annual Antiques at the Gardens will take place Oct. 1–4, 2020, at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Submitted by Jamie Haas.