American Cancer Society honors Waldrop for service

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mallory Hill. Mountain Brook resident Susan Waldrop was presented with the 2019 American Cancer Society St. George National Award, which is given to outstanding community volunteers in recognition of their distinguished service to the ACS. Waldrop (center) is flanked by ACS South Region Vice President Jeff Fehlis (left) and ACS Alabama Executive Director Ginny Tucker.

Susan H. Waldrop, CFRE was presented with the 2019 American Cancer Society St. George National Award, given to outstanding community volunteers in recognition of their distinguished service to the ACS. This year, there are 12 awards being presented nationally. Recipients were chosen based on their continuous leadership, commitment and dedication to impact the ACS mission.

“Susan has a deep appreciation for our organization’s fight against cancer,” said Ginny Tucker, Executive Director of the American Cancer Society. “She has seen firsthand the impact cancer has on families, and her work with the American Cancer Society has had an impact in reducing incidence and mortality as well as addressing barriers to access to care. We are fortunate, at the American Cancer Society, to have been graced by Susan’s tireless efforts to fight cancer.”

Waldrop is a longtime volunteer leader, having served ACS for more than 25 years. She’s currently the Chairman of the Society’s Alabama Area Board of Directors.

Since it’s conception in 1949 by Dr. Charles S. Cameron, former ACS medical and scientific director, the St. George National Award has been presented annually to ACS volunteers nationwide. Nominees must have served as a leader in the community, mission delivery and/or governance, in more than one area of focus for a minimum of four continuous years, and must represent ACS in a manner that advances the cause and expands community presence. The St. George National Award Workgroup carefully reviews all nominations and shares the award winners with the ACS Board of Directors.

“We are honored to recognize these extraordinary volunteers for their dedication and leadership to ACS and the fight against cancer,” Tucker said. “These 12 individuals have continually shown their commitment to make a substantial impact in helping us save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”

Submitted by Mallory Hill, American Cancer Society