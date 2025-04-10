Amy Murphy and Sally Yeilding: Voices of community, commitment

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Junior League of Birmingham choir member Sally Yeilding sings during a rehearsal on March 4. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Junior League of Birmingham choir director Amy Murphy sings during a rehearsal on March 4. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Junior League of Birmingham choir director Amy Murphy sings during a rehearsal on March 4. Prev Next

For more than two decades, Amy Murphy has been a driving force behind the Junior League of Birmingham’s choral group, blending music with service. Starting as a director in 2005, she used her extensive musical background to elevate the group’s performance and help its members grow as singers.

“If someone has been touched by music, they have felt something they have craved to feel in their brain for the rest of their life,” Murphy said.

Murphy’s choral method transforms how singers connect with their voices, unlocking different levels regardless of age or background. She believes, “you wouldn’t know the demographic of the group just by listening to it.”

Sally Yeilding, who joined in 2016, manages the group with unmatched dedication. From organizing performances to crafting weekly emails, she ensures every detail falls into place.

“Music brought something back into my life, but this is not about me at all,” she said. “To see music connect to people is a privilege.”

Under their partnership, the group has brought joy to shelters, underprivileged schools and Alzheimer’s care centers.

Through their efforts, Murphy and Yeilding prove that music is a bridge to connection, healing and community.