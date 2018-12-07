Annual MBAA Holiday Art Show running until Dec. 23

× 1 of 10 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Artsist Joan Curtis paints a piece during a demonstration at the Mountain Brook Art Association holiday show. The Mountain Brook is hosting their annual holiday art show until Dec. 23 at The North Pole at The Summit. × 2 of 10 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook is hosting their annual holiday art show until Dec. 23 at The North Pole at The Summit. × 3 of 10 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Artist Rollina Oglesbay creates a charcoal portrait at the Mountain Brook Art Association's holiday show. The Mountain Brook is hosting their annual holiday art show until Dec. 23 at The North Pole at The Summit. × 4 of 10 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook is hosting their annual holiday art show until Dec. 23 at The North Pole at The Summit. Here, a scratchboard piece by Rick Plasters. × 5 of 10 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook is hosting their annual holiday art show until Dec. 23 at The North Pole at The Summit. × 6 of 10 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Artsist Joan Curtis paints a piece during a demonstration at the Mountain Brook Art Association holiday show. The Mountain Brook is hosting their annual holiday art show until Dec. 23 at The North Pole at The Summit. × 7 of 10 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook is hosting their annual holiday art show until Dec. 23 at The North Pole at The Summit. Here, at piece of the Mountain Brook High School cheerleaders by Janet Sanders. × 8 of 10 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook is hosting their annual holiday art show until Dec. 23 at The North Pole at The Summit. Pictured here are paintings from local artists Darcy Glenn, Janet Sanders and Diane Hathcock. × 9 of 10 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Artsist Joan Curtis paints a piece during a demonstration at the Mountain Brook Art Association holiday show. The Mountain Brook is hosting their annual holiday art show until Dec. 23 at The North Pole at The Summit. × 10 of 10 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Artist Rollina Oglesbay creates a charcoal portrait at the Mountain Brook Art Association's holiday show. The Mountain Brook is hosting their annual holiday art show until Dec. 23 at The North Pole at The Summit. Prev Next

Local artists from the Mountain Brook Art Association have their work on display and for sale this holiday season at The North Pole at The Summit, next door to the movie theater, as part of their annual Holiday Art Show. This is the second year the holiday show has taken place at The Summit, with previous years in English Village and at Brookwood Village.

The show first opened Nov. 23 and will be running until Dec. 23, with artist demonstrations and charcoal drawings by participating artists to be done on-site.

Art types range from impressionist to abstract, pointillist to scratch board, and many artists also have their work in other formats, like smaller prints or Christmas tree ornaments. Prices range anywhere from a few dollars to a couple thousand dollars.

The MBAA again chose Hand in Paw Assisted Therapy as the benefiting organization for the show this year, and some of the four-legged friends will make appearances throughout the event.

The show is open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., although the demonstrations and charcoal drawing times will vary. For more information and a more detailed schedule, visit mountainbrookartassociation.org.