Antiques in the Garden brings antique enthusiasts

× 1 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 2 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 3 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 4 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 5 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 6 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 7 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 8 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 9 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 10 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 11 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 12 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 13 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 14 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 15 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 16 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 17 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 18 of 18 Expand Alyx Chandler Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is from Oct. 5-7 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. Prev Next

Not only is Antiques in the Gardens is one of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens' biggest fundraisers each year, it's also one of its most popular gatherings of antique enthusiasts.

The annual event, which lasted from Oct. 5 through Oct. 7, brought out families from all over Mountain Brook and beyond to take a look at the exhibits of antiques, flowers and art on display. In addition to admission to see the exhibits and purchase what's for sale, people were also offered the opportunity to attend special discussions and presentations at the event which featured well-known authors, gardeners and chefs, including Martha Stuart.

Since 2006, Antiques in the Gardens has raised more than $4.6 million, according to its website. For more information, go to bbgardens.org/antiques.php.