Art in the Village returns May 4 to Crestline Village

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Artist Tricia Robinson speaks with a customer at the annual Art in the Village event. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists.

For almost 40 years, Art in the Village has provided a fun, family friendly event for Mountain Brook families and other area residents.

This year, the event has been moved to the first weekend of May, on May 4, and will be held in Crestline Village from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., said Janet Sanders with the Mountain Brook Art Association. Last year, it was held on Mother’s Day, but the event was moved this year in hopes of drawing more people, Sanders said.

“It’s a very easy event to attend,” Sanders said.

The event features artists from around the region and brings people from all over the central Alabama area to Mountain Brook, not only to enjoy the art show, but to eat and shop, Sanders said.

The event is free and will include live music provided by the jazz group Choko Aiken Band, Sanders said.

“Music adds so much to these events,” Sanders said.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will also partner with the association this year by hosting a Citizen Appreciation Day, a fun day filled with more music and games, Sanders said.

The art association includes many members, not just from Mountain Brook, Sanders said. People can join if they live within 25 miles of Mountain Brook City Hall, she said, and the association now includes more than 200 members.

For more information about the event or the art association, visit mountainbrookartassociation.com.