Back When: Graduation memories with Junior League of Birmingham member Shanika Gibson

Shanika Gibson's high school graduation portrait. Gibson is now the president-elect of the Junior League of Birmingham.

Shanika Gibson is a member of the Junior League of Birmingham, a nonprofit that focuses on fostering leadership skills among women in the Birmingham metro area. Gibson also works in banking, currently working with Regions Bank.

In the spirit of graduation season, Gibson shared her memories of preparing to graduate from high school and begin college with Village Living.

Q: What’s the story behind this photo?

A: OK, this was senior portraits, getting ready, senior year, all of the things you have to do to get ready to graduate. Nothing spectacular, cap and gown, one of those fancy pictures that you get ready for the yearbook. So, that was me just getting dolled up, ready for my mama and all of my family to just get ready for the day.

Q: Tell us about you then.

A: I was a big girl now, 18, about to go to college, moving out of my parents' house into a dorm, but still couldn't pay my own bills.

So, I thought I had it going on. The University of Alabama, here I come. Ready or not, here I come.

Q: If you could go back in time to that day, what would you tell your younger self?

A: If I could go back and tell myself anything, it would be to slow down. Find purpose in your passion. Do the things that bring you joy, and do them over and over again. Restart as many times as you would like, and enjoy this thing called life. You only get one chance and enjoy it and enjoy it with those that you love.

Q: What might people be surprised to learn about your younger self?

A: This might come as a surprise to some, that growing up I actually wanted to become an astronaut. I actually wanted to become the next Mae Jemison. So, that might be a surprise to some, not to many that know that I'm originally from Huntsville, considering that NASA is there. But yes, my love of science and math, naturally wanted to be the next Mae Jemison.