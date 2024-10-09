Back When: Mountain Brook residents show off last year’s costumes

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of David Guin. Stella Moon Guin, Ella Grace Guin and Frankie Guin dressed up as Alice in Wonderland characters for Halloween in 2023. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of the Jones family. From left: Bo Jones, left, squats next to his son, Banks, dressed as Woody, and his wife Kassidy who is holding their son Rhodes. Prev Next

The Guin girls, who live in Mountain Brook, celebrated Halloween in style last year, choosing to coordinate their costumes to the tune of “Alice in Wonderland.”

Stella Moon Guin, 4 years old at the time of the photo, dressed as the Queen of Hearts from the classic movie. Her look was complete with crown, heart-shaped scepter and matching red shoes. Ella Grace Guin, the oldest of the three girls, transformed into Alice in her blue dress and hair bow. To the right, her sister Frankie Guin, age 10, poses as the Mad Hatter, complete with a tophat, bow tie and striped stockings. To complete the trio, the Cheshire Cat even made an appearance in the form of a pumpkin on their front porch.

The Jones family took a more laid back approach, with Banks Jones being the only one to dress up. The then-2-year-old bore a striking resemblance to the popular Pixar movie character Woody from “Toy Story.” He’s pictured here with his parents, Kassidy and Bo Jones, and his then-2-month-old brother, Rhodes.

Banks’ outfit was completed by a stuffed horse, replicating Woody’s beloved companion Bullseye. The Jones family also celebrated Halloween 2023 with friends Ronda and Chris Haack in Crestline.