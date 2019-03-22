BHM26.2 race series weaves through city for another year

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Southern Exposure Photography. Bella Erwin. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Southern Exposure Photography. Ian Oliver. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Southern Exposure Photography. Rodrianna Sims. Prev Next

Race founders Stephanie Moore and Anna Martin said this is the second year the BHM 26.2 series, presented by Medical Properties Trust, is raising money to support Magic Moments, a wish-granting organization devoted to children in Alabama with chronic, life-threatening illnesses, and Children’s of Alabama, which provides hospital care for these children, as well as children all over the U.S.

Each child who has received a Magic Moment represents a mile marker of the marathon, Martin said. The children representing the three mile markers that go through Mountain Brook include Bella Erwin, Ian Oliver and Rodrianna Sims, all of whom plan to attend the event with their family and friends, weather and health permitting.

“The families appreciate the runners being out there and supporting, and I think the feeling goes both ways… Just watching the runners interact with the families and the patients, it was pretty emotional. The kids were all holding signs and cheering them on and telling them they could do it. A lot of high fives were happening along the way,” Moore said.

Along the way, there are drink and rest stations, along with hundreds of locals cheering to support Magic Moments and Children’s of Alabama, and in Mountain Brook specifically, the three children at the mile markers. Erwin, an 11-year old from Remlap, suffered a massive stroke and had to have several life-saving surgeries and over a year of medical procedures. Recently, she was able to forget about her treatment to spend a week in Disney World with her family for her magic moment.

“Magic Moments is an important organization because it gives the kids something to look forward to. It gives kids who are sitting in the hospital a break and it gives them something fun, they’re not just counting the days to their next treatment, they’re counting down the days to something exciting. It gives them something to live for,” Martin said.

Oliver is a 11-year-old from Hazel Green who was diagnosed with Stickler Syndrome at 9 months old. He has had over 30 eye surgeries and several others on his ears, sinuses and stomach. He also went on a weeklong trip to Disney World through Magic Moments.

Thirteen-year-old Sims, from Birmingham, was born with cerebral palsy and has used a walker since she was 2 years old. She went to Hollywood, California, for the magic moment. Despite her challenges, her mother said she doesn’t let them stop her from living life, and she “can’t wait to cheer on the runners during BHM 26.2.”

Last year, Moore said there were about 2,000 runners, and this year, they are aiming for 3,000 runners. Last year, the relay leg distances were about the same, while this year they are staggered at 3.1 miles, 5 miles and the last one is 8.1 miles, so different levels of runners are encouraged to participate. Runners are required to come up with their own teams.

Martin said they have a new group of children who represent each mile of the race each year, and this year they will also be giving a magic moment at the BHM26.2 Afterparty of the Year sponsored by Stifel, which is a separate event everyone is invited to purchase tickets for.

To learn more about the race and how to donate or sponsor a mile, go to bhm262.com.