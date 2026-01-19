Get to know: Birmingham Boys Choir Executive Director Jeff Caulk

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Boys Choir Birmingham Boys Choir Executive Director Jeff Caulk Birmingham Boys Choir Executive Director Jeff Caulk.

Q: Please tell our readers about the Birmingham Boys Choir. When and how was it founded?

A: The Birmingham Boys Choir trains young men for life through the power of choral music. We are a nonprofit civic organization founded in 1973 by a small group of parents through a local church. The BBC serves 150 choristers annually, ages 8-18, from across the greater Birmingham area. Through rigorous musical training in performance, vocal technique and music theory — and through life lessons learned in rehearsal, practice and performance — our choristers grow not only as musicians but as leaders. The BBC experience builds character, discipline and community, preparing these young men to make a lasting impact in Birmingham and beyond.

Q: What is your favorite thing about being the director of the Birmingham Boys Choir? How long have you been involved with the choir?

A: My favorite part of leading the Birmingham Boys Choir is the people! I get to see the transformation that takes place in our choristers, volunteers, concert goers and donors. Every rehearsal and performance is an opportunity to see Birmingham grow in artistry, confidence and character. The privilege of partnering with families and watching young men rise to their potential is deeply rewarding.

Q: Who can be a member of the choir? What schools are represented among your singers? How are they selected for the choir?

A: We welcome boys from all public, private and homeschool backgrounds and take auditions from second to eighth grade. Auditions are designed to be welcoming and exploratory, focusing on each boy’s potential and passion for music. Our ideal chorister is not defined by musical talent alone but by a willingness to learn, be challenged and belong.

Q: What is the mission of the Birmingham Boys Choir?

A: The Birmingham Boys Choir trains young men for life through the power of choral music.

Q: Do you have any special events or concerts coming up?

A: February 23-24, 2026: Taste of Birmingham — a feast for the senses, blending music and food at The Club

March 8, 2026: Collaborative Concert II with the BBC Alumni Association — past and present voices uniting in a celebration of legacy and song

April 12, 2026: Collaborative Concert III featuring James Spann — a whimsical, weather-themed concert with a special guest

May 17, 2026: 48th Annual Spring Concert — our season finale, filled with joy and hope

All events are family friendly and open to the public. Tickets can be found at https://birminghamboyschoir.org/calendar/.

Q: I know that the choir is a nonprofit. How can the community support the Birmingham Boys choir?

A: Community support is vital to our mission. Attending concerts, sharing our story and partnering with us through donations or sponsorships all make a difference. This year, we are especially grateful for the support of our proud partner, Piddlin Art and Antique, whose generosity helps us offer the gift of music to Birmingham.

Q: What accomplishments with the choir are you most proud of?

A: Recently we toured through America’s founding cities. Our boys sing the national anthem beautifully, and one particular recording quickly reached over 150,000 views on social media. I’m proud of that achievement, but I’m most proud of the work done that led to that accomplishment in every rehearsal and day in the office. I love working for these boys and families!