Birmingham Boys Choir travels to Ireland for 2019 tour

Photo courtesy of Birmingham Boys Choir Sixty members of the Birmingham Boys Choir recently traveled to Ireland for a series of concerts.

The 2019 Birmingham Boys Choir Tour Ensemble recently enjoyed a trip to Ireland during spring break.

This 40-member group, along with their director, music staff and chaperones, enjoyed an exciting week of travel. The boys performed concerts in Kylemore Abbey, St. Fursia’s Hall in Headford, St. Mary’s Church, Killarney, Cahir Castle and St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin. They toured sites including the monastery of Clonmacnoise, Galway, the Cliffs of Moher, the Burren, Ring of Kerry, Blarney Castle and Dublin Castle. They learned about the language, culture, landscape, architecture, literature, music and history of Ireland.

The boys who went on the trip included Lucas Schedler from Crestline Elementary and Lewis Rand from Altamont School.

Birmingham Boys Choir is a nonprofit organization that serves a 160-voice choir of young men from the ages of 8-18.

Under the direction of Ken Berg, the Birmingham Boys Choir has performed all over the globe including Japan, United States, Vienna, Czech Republic, Costa Rica and Ireland.

Submitted by Birmingham Boys Choir