Birmingham Jewish Federation hires new CEO

× Expand Photo courtesy of Florina Newcomb. Danny Cohn has been hired to lead the Birmingham Jewish Federation.

The Birmingham Jewish Federation is honored to announce the selection of a new chief professional executive officer, Danny Cohn, effective March 8, 2020. Cohn has more than 18 years of experience as a strategic leader in marketing, operations, fundraising, branding, public relations and social media for integrated marketing agencies and national foundations.

Cohn comes to the Birmingham community most recently from Omaha, Nebraska, where he was director of marketing and communications for Arbor Day Foundation. While there, he developed two national annual programs that netted revenue of over $1 million.

Prior to his move into the nonprofit arena, Cohn led integrated marketing teams at Zeno Group in Chicago, Illinois, and Strata-Gin Cincinnati, Ohio. Most notably, he led the development and execution of Allstate Foundation’s Purple Purse Initiative to raise funds and awareness surrounding domestic violence and financial abuse.

Cohn also brings a deep list of lay leadership nonprofit experience to the BJF position. He relaunched The Ben Gurion Society at the Jewish Federation of Omaha, where he successfully engaged a large group of new young adult donors. He was also the Board Chair of the Anti-Defamation League, Plains States Region, where he was responsible for raising funds to support ADL nationally and also the Jewish community of Omaha’s Community Relations Committee.

The Search Committee of the Birmingham Jewish Federation engaged in a CEO search over a nine-month period under the leadership of Co-Chairs Steve Greene and Jesse Unkenholz. Greene said, “The Search Committee chose Danny Cohn because we felt he was the most inspirational candidate with the most progressive ideas to move our Federation and community forward.”

The Birmingham Jewish Federation Board of Directors voted unanimously to sign a contract with Cohn. President Lisa Engel is excited to welcome him to Birmingham.

“Danny brings to our Federation a new vision of community-wide engagement along with creative strategies to involve donors of all ages in the important work of the BJF,” Engel said. “Together, Danny and our Board look forward to collaborating with all of the agencies and synagogues in our Jewish community to enrich the vibrancy of Jewish life at home and abroad.”

Cohn looks forward to leading the Birmingham Jewish Federation and to making Birmingham his home along with his husband, Andrew Miller, and their daughter, Nora.

“I am humbled and honored at the board's decision to bring me on as the next CEO of the Birmingham Jewish Federation.Birmingham is a very special place and felt like home immediately during our first visit – we instantly knew we wanted to be part of the community,” said Cohn. “I look forward to diving in and meeting each and every one of you as we work side by side to build a dynamic future for generations to come.”

Cohn received his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas and his master’s in public administration from Ohio University.

For more information, contact Lauren Klinner at Laurenp@bjf.org.

Submitted by Florina Newcomb.