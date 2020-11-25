Birmingham Zoo launches ‘Feed Your Animals’ campaign with Protective Life gift

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A giraffe licks her nose while animal care professionals continue enrichment training sessions and everyday care at the Birmingham Zoo during COVID-19. The cost for caring for the all of the animals for one day is $30,000.

The Birmingham Zoo has announced the “Feed Your Animals: Give Today to Secure the Future” fundraising campaign with a goal to raise $780,000 by Jan. 31.

Protective Life Corporation (Protective) jump-started the campaign in October by awarding a $250,000 grant that will be combined with other matching gifts from businesses and leaders.

These matching gifts are meant to encourage contributions to offset the zoo’s projected $2.5 million operating loss at year-end. Gifts made by the public will be matched dollar for dollar up to $390,000.

“In these challenging times, we must invest in what makes Birmingham great,” said Rich Bielen, president and chief executive officer at Protective. “The Birmingham Zoo is a beloved asset in our city and offers a place where families can spend time outdoors, even during the pandemic.”

Alabama Power Foundation and Phyllis and Larry Wojciechowski each contributed $50,000 to the “Feed Your Animals” effort.

Additional funding was contributed by Daniel Foundation of Alabama, which is based in Mountain Brook; the James Milton and Sallie R. Johnson Foundation; Altec Inc. and Larry and Mike Kondel.

“The Zoo is the home for these animals,” said Chris Pfefferkorn, the zoo’s president and CEO. “They must be cared for and cannot wait patiently until this crisis is over.

“We are asking the public to help provide critical support through the purchase of Zoo Memberships and now by making a campaign gift that will be matched with the $250,000 grant from Protective Life Foundation and the additional matching funds,” Pfefferkorn said.

Operating costs for the zoo amount to $30,000 a day to provide food and vital care for its more than 550 animals, including many endangered species.

Even with a federal Payroll Protection Program loan that was received earlier this year, some employees had to be laid off, and the number of days the zoo is open to the public was reduced to cut expenses.

“With this campaign, your gift of $5 becomes $10 and $100 becomes $200,” said Karen Carroll, the zoo’s vice president of development. “Gifts of all sizes are important and make a tremendous difference. Stock gifts, IRA distributions and planned gifts are also valuable options. We have a long way to go, but I feel confident because I believe in our community’s generosity and its love for the animals.”

“We are extremely grateful for the support of our community,” Pfefferkorn said.

Pfefferkorn urges zoo lovers to go birminghamzoo.com/donate to renew or sign up for a zoo membership or to make a one-time or recurring donation to the “Feed Your Animal” campaign.

The Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, is the only zoo in the state of Alabama that is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

About 550 animals of 180 species live at the zoo, including sea lions, zebras, rhinos and endangered species from six continents.

Submitted by The Birmingham Zoo and edited by Village Living.