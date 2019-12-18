‘The best guy I’ve ever known’: Bobby Luckie leaves enduring legacy of kindness, humility

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Katherine Cabaniss. Bobby Luckie, center, with wife, Jill, near left, and daughters Mary Katherine, far left, Casey, near right, and Laura, far right. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Finch. Bobby Luckie, who passed away in November after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, is survived by his wife, three daughters, seven grandchildren and three siblings. Prev Next

Those closest to Robert “Bobby” Ervin Luckie III will remember him for many things. Among them: his belief in kindness, selflessness and humility, along with an unswerving devotion to doing what’s right.

“Bobby was really the best guy I’ve ever known,” Tommy Luckie said, “and an even better big brother.”

The world lost a good man when Bobby, a longtime Mountain Brook resident, passed away Nov. 7, 2019. He was 72.

“He was so kind to people, and he cared about people,” Tommy said. “Not just on a surface level. He really wanted to understand people, what their goals were, what their aspirations are, how he can help them.”

Tommy and Bobby worked together throughout their careers at the advertising firm their father founded in 1953, Luckie & Company. Bobby joined the firm in 1971 and stayed there until 2014, when he retired as chairman and CEO. One of his daughters, Casey Whiting, said people described him as the “soul of the agency.”

“He was an incredible manager,” she said. “He truly put the people who worked with him first.”

Bobby graduated from University Military School in Mobile in 1965 and then earned a degree in marketing from the University of Alabama in 1969. It was in Tuscaloosa that he met his wife, Jill. She said they went on a blind date, facilitated by her sorority sister, and never looked back.

The couple married Feb. 28, 1970, and would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year.

“He was just a good, good person,” Jill said.

She remembers first being drawn to Bobby’s admirable character and strong faith. Even in college, he attended Mass every Sunday.

“He really was a devoted, faithful Catholic Christian,” Jill said.

Bobby later became a member at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Birmingham. He and Jill raised three daughters: Mary Katherine, Casey and Laura, all of whom are Mountain Brook High School alumni.

“He always took the high road, and I know everybody thinks their dad is fantastic and all that kind of stuff,” said Laura, whose last name is now Finch, “but I can honestly say I’ve never met another human being who did that consistently.”

As he balanced his family and professional lives, Bobby set aside time to give back.

He served as chairman of Goodwill Industries of Alabama and Easter Seals of Central Alabama; was captain of the Monday Morning Quarterback Club and chairman of the Crippled Children’s Foundation; was a longtime board member and president of the UAB School of Nursing Board of Visitors; and was president of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham, among other volunteer endeavors.

“He was involved in a lot of things, and in everything he was involved in he seemed to end up being the president or the leader or the chairman,” Tommy said, “...he would get things done.”

And he got them done away from the spotlight, although the spotlight found him anyway.

He was honored with the Alabama Chapter of the American Advertising Federation’s Silver Medal in 2000, the same year the University of Alabama gave him its Distinguished Alumnus Award.

“He quietly led by example, and he didn’t do it to get recognition,” Whiting said. “He just quietly lived his life, and hopefully one day we can all do things the way he did.”

In his free time, Bobby liked to play golf and cheer on the University of Alabama football team. A former president of the Country Club of Birmingham and Shoal Creek Country Club, Bobby grew up pulling for the Crimson Tide and never lost his enchantment.

“He really loved, loved everything about it,” Jill said.

According to Whiting, Bobby was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2007. He continued to work as he battled the illness and served as chairman emeritus at Luckie & Company, where people called him B3, after his retirement. He also became a board member of the Parkinson Association of Alabama.

“He handled a very difficult disease and affliction with a lot of grace,” Tommy said. “That’s sort of how he was.”

Bobby is survived by his wife, daughters, seven grandchildren and three siblings: Kay Haigler, Anne Cobb and Tommy. Through them, and the lives of others he impacted, his legacy endures.

“We are so blessed and are fortunate to have had such a great dad,” said Mary Katherine, whose last name is now Cabaniss. “I only hope I have a little bit of what made him so special so I can leave this world a better place.”